florida-resident-self-isolating-in-washington-just-after-tests-favourable-for-coronavirus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – One more Florida resident has tested constructive for coronavirus but is self-isolating in the state of Washington, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared Wednesday.

“This is any individual that we were educated by the Washington State Office of Overall health,” DeSantis explained. “We imagine the unique is a Florida resident, had been touring in Asia, has been self-isolating in Washington point out.”

Even although the particular person is presently in Washington, the governor claims the Centers for Disorder Control will count it as another Florida resident with coronavirus.

There are at present three cases of coronavirus in Florida. All three are in the Tampa Bay region. The 1st two circumstances – a Hillsborough County lady in her 20s and a Manatee County man in his 60s – were confirmed above the weekend.

The third affected individual, declared Tuesday, is the 22-12 months-outdated sister of the lady who previously tested optimistic in Hillsborough County. The lady is a California resident but is in isolation in Florida.

The governor furnished the most up-to-date update on Wednesday just after meeting with Florida Section of Well being officials in Orange County.

“We have 125 million guests to the point out of Florida a yr. People from all around the planet want to come ideal right here in Orlando so I believe the people in this article have been working pretty hard,” DeSantis claimed. “It clearly offers challenges.”

In the course of his information meeting, DeSantis states he’s been supportive of the Trump administration’s vacation constraints to and from China and Italy. He included that he would assistance further restrictions as perfectly.