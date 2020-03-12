Florida Sen. Rick Scott self-quarantining following attainable coronavirus exposure

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Florida Sen. Rick Scott declared Thursday he will self-quarantine immediately after attainable speak to with a Brazilian delegation member who has examined positive for coronavirus.

Sen. Scott (R-FL) produced a assertion expressing his office was alerted by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation examined favourable for the coronavirus. Scott suggests he was in the exact home as the infected particular person on Monday when he fulfilled with President Donald Trump in Miami.

Relevant: Brazilian formal who fulfilled Trump exams positive for virus

“While I do not consider I interacted with the contaminated man or woman, that particular person was in the same home as me. The Embassy stated the human being experienced no indications top up to or the working day of the conference,” Scott explained in his assertion.

The senator states he consulted with the Senate’s attending physician as very well as his particular doctor and was informed his chance is minimal and that he did not require to get a examination or quarantine.

“However, the well being and protection of the American persons is my concentration and I have manufactured the decision to self-quarantine in an abundance of warning. I am experience healthful and not dealing with any signs or symptoms at this time,” he stated. “I will still be functioning on my system to beat Coronavirus and shield American families, and my places of work in D.C. and during the state will continue to be completely operational to assist Floridians.”

Sen. Scott originally had a news conference scheduled for Thursday afternoon. He canceled the push convention Thursday morning.

Most current ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: