Florida Senate delays vote on controversial abortion law

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WFLA) – The Florida Senate has postponed a vote on a law requiring minors to obtain parental consent before an abortion.

The bill drew sharp opposition when hundreds came to Capitol Tuesday to protest.

Some held signs saying “Senator Kelli Stargel Shame on You!”

“As a girl who had an unplanned pregnancy as a teenager, you always think you know what parents will say about the whole thing,” said Stargel.

Stargel said that was not the case when she spoke to her mother.

“My mother said you know what that will ruin your life. You must have an abortion. I thought I was talking to our baby’s father and other people, and from that conversation I decided I didn’t want to, ”said Stargel.

Stargel’s daughter is now 35 years old and her parents are still together.

Stargel said the conversations with her family are thanks.

“It worked better for the entire family unit. I think that is missing so often in this conversation today, and I hope that this calculation will help bring this conversation together, ”said Stargel.

While Senator Stargel’s parents helped her make the decision, demonstrators indicated that her bill ignored others who were not from functional families.

“The majority of young people who tell their parents nothing about choosing to have an abortion have been found to do so because they fear abuse or neglect,” said Lauren Brenzel of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates ,

The bill includes an option for children who cannot speak to their parents to request a court to circumvent the parental consent.

The law is expected to be discussed and voted on in the Senate on Thursday.