Florida State’s Boselli has announced a battle with coronavirus

Florida State senior offensive lineman Andrew Boselli revealed Friday that even healthy 22-year-old athletes could catch the coronavirus as he detailed his own battle with the disease.

Boselli’s famous father, Tony, tested positive in mid-March and Andrew, his brother and his mother also went down with the virus.

Andrew Boselli, who writes a first-person account on the Florida State website, has encouraged all Americans to take the pandemic seriously.

“I promise, even if you are young and healthy, you will not like this virus,” Andrew wrote.

Tony Boselli, the former NFL star offensive lineman, was the first in the family to get sick. The four-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist spent three days in intensive care.

“He was given oxygen and some prescription drugs, but doctors said that if his condition didn’t improve, he would have to put on a ventilator,” Andrew wrote about his 47-year-old father. “In a week’s time, from not really taking this virus to realizing that I could lose my father.

“How grateful I am that it never came to this. My father improved after three days and moved out of the ICU. Then, two more days later in the hospital, he was discharged and discharged. “

Andrew took a coronavirus test on March 21 and was informed of the positive results a few days later. By now he knew.

“One day after my trial – an unpleasant process in itself – I woke up as if I had fallen off a bus,” she wrote.

Andrew was told by doctors that he had a “mild” case but that it made him feel serious and scary.

“I woke up on a Sunday morning with low fever, thinking it would be the worst,” she wrote. “That night, my temperature was 103 degrees. It was the highest fever of my life, but I felt like I was freezing.

“I was on the couch with no energy, no appetite and nothing but fluids and over-the-counter drugs to help me feel.

“The hardest part is feeling a little bit of breath. It’s still a bad feeling, and knowing that shortness of breath is often a symptom of the severe cases it worsens.”

Andrew struggled for three days before most of his symptoms left.

Now the 6-foot-5, 321-pound lineman, who saw action in 10 games last season – twice starting center – wants other teens to know the coronavirus can strike anyone at any time.

“This whole journey has been a wakeup call for me,” he wrote. “We are all struggling with a serious illness that doesn’t care about where you are or where you came from, and one that can cause major problems no matter your age.”

