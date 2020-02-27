florida-strawberry-competition-brings-longtime-traditions,-new-treats-to-plant-town

PLANT Metropolis, Fla. (WFLA) – It is a berry good day in Plant Town as the annual Florida Strawberry Pageant begins with longtime traditions and new treats.

The Florida Strawberry Pageant is held each yr to rejoice the strawberry harvest in Japanese Hillsborough County.

Just one of the most important parts of the pageant is of class, the food items!

Numerous suppliers will be advertising fresh new strawberries, strawberry milkshakes, strawberry hamburgers, strawberry peanut brittle, strawberry pizza, strawberry fudge and so much additional.

In excess of 24 headline amusement artists complete every year on the Wish Farms Soundstage and comprise a single of the most well known attractions at the function.

This year’s headlining acts incorporate big names these types of as Patti LaBelle, Reba McEntire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rascal Flatts, Chubby Checker & the Wildcats, Neal McCoy and Rascal Flatts.

Far more than 500,000 people are predicted to go to the 11-day competition.

The Florida Strawberry Festival is open up each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from February 27 through March 8 and is positioned at 303 Lemon Avenue in Plant City.

Tickets are $10 for grown ups, $5 for small children ages 6 to 12 and absolutely free for small children ages 5 and under. Discounted admission tickets are readily available as a result of the end of the competition at pick out Publix Tremendous Industry places.

