Florida students collect money for veteran honor flights

RIVIERA BEACH, Florida (CNN / WPTV) – A group of teenagers from Florida raise money for veterans.

Students at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach raised nearly $ 9,000 for the Southeast Florida Honor Flight.

The group flies WWII, Korean and Vietnam War survivors, and terminally ill veterans to Washington, DC to visit their memorial.

“The few of us who are left have the privilege of helping our children not only see what we went through, but why we went through it, so that they could have this freedom and, I believe, the freedom and the things we enjoy and understand Let’s say it cost something and it cost a lot, ”said Charles Chick Phillips, a World War II veteran.

Some of the students plan to join the veterans for this year’s honor flight.

LAST STORIES: