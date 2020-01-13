Florida teachers gather in Tallahassee for better resources and pay

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (WFLA) – Thousands of teachers flooded the Florida State Capitol on Monday demanding better education and more reasonable wages.

While the struggle for better salaries seems to be the topic of headlines, Sunshine State teachers are also advocating better funding for their schools. Some of the state’s largest school districts are currently receiving disproportionately little funding.

In the recent past, critics have described the Florida Education Finance Program as outdated and they are not entirely wrong.

The formula used to distribute the state’s $ 21.1 billion budget to Florida’s 67 school districts has remained unchanged since 2003.

Last year, a study by the Bamoral Group consultancy found that the 1973 FEFP called for a re-evaluation of the Florida Price Level Index.

According to the study, the FPLI assumed that “all teachers have the same preferences for the same levels and types of amenities”.

In a budget proposal submitted by Governor Ron DeSantis last year, Hillsborough County schools would receive the third highest funding amount, just behind Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

Allocation proposed by DeSantis

Here’s how much of the proposed $ 602 million public school budget each of the counties in Tampa Bay would receive. Hover over the bar to see the exact number.

Source: Florida Department of Education

The budget also includes the highest spending per student: $ 7,979. That’s more than $ 300 from $ 7,672.

Along with the increase in student spending, the minimum salary for public school teachers would be $ 47,500. The plan aims to attract more teachers to the Sunshine State, where there is currently a significant shortage of teachers.

According to the Florida Education Association, Florida currently has around 3,578 apprenticeships available in the 2019-2020 school year. That is 700 more than at this time last year.

The Monday rally hit the headlines nationwide when Polk County teachers received an email from the state’s Department of Education last week saying that, according to the law, a concerted failure to register for the service is an illegal strike and affects workers could lose their jobs.

More than 1,500 teachers from the county named the perceived bluff of the FDOE. They pointed to the fact that in such a desperate shortage, as Lakeland Ledger says, that the county loses more than half of its new teachers within the first five years, it cannot run the risk of such a large layoff.

LATEST BY NUMBER: