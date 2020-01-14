Florida teen installs cameras at home to prove parent abuse

Warning, the video above can be too distracting for some viewers.

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WEAR / CNN) – A Florida mother says her daughter had spent years trying to report alleged abuse by her father, but no one believed her.

So the 14-year-old installed surveillance cameras in her home to prove it.

According to a detention report, the teenager has given two videos to the authorities.

A video delivered to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shows a man identified as Damon Becnel screaming, pointing, and even beating the teenager.

Becnel can also be seen yelling at dogs in the house. At one point you can see him hitting the dog and holding an object that was later identified as a knife to his neck.

Later in the video, you can see the man’s daughter jumping on him and calling him to stop.

Becnel then bumps the girl against the wall and bumps her head.

According to the arrest report, Becnol was a prominent business owner. His last known business was ABC Resorts in Destin.

After the MPs watched the videos, Becnel was arrested on January 2.

He is now in custody but will face a judge on February 4th.

