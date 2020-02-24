florida-trooper-seriously-injured-in-crash-near-construction-zone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a trooper was seriously injured in a crash in the Jacksonville area.
According to a post on social media, Trooper Jordan was seriously injured while assisting traffic for a construction lane closure on Interstate 95.
Jordan was seated in his patrol vehicle when the cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle.
Jordan and the driver of the vehicle were both taken to UF Health Jax with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.
“Pls move over!” the FHP said in the post.
The Florida Move Over Law was enacted in 2002 and requires drivers to move or yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles.
Violating the law can result in a fine of up to $500 and three points added to your driver’s license.
LATEST STORIES:
Top Videos
Monday Morning Forecast
Uber debuts new phone service in Florida
‘Something’s not right’: Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park
Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Interview – Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton
Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance
one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season
STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week
Volunteers beautify garden in honor of Carlie Brucia in Sarasota
1 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash sends car into Tampa canal
Woman’s body found at Tampa park, police investigating
Trending Stories