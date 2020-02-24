florida-trooper-seriously-injured-in-crash-near-construction-zone

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to move over for emergency vehicles after a trooper was seriously injured in a crash in the Jacksonville area.

According to a post on social media, Trooper Jordan was seriously injured while assisting traffic for a construction lane closure on Interstate 95.

Jordan was seated in his patrol vehicle when the cruiser was rear-ended by another vehicle.

FHP Trooper injured in I-95 Crash. Providing traffic control for a construction lane closure, Trooper Jordan was struck from behind while seated in his patrol vehicle. Trooper & other driver were transported to UF Health Jax with serious injuries. Pls Move Over! 🙏 #MoveOverFL pic.twitter.com/6b5ifP9hUv — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) February 24, 2020

Jordan and the driver of the vehicle were both taken to UF Health Jax with serious injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.

“Pls move over!” the FHP said in the post.

The Florida Move Over Law was enacted in 2002 and requires drivers to move or yield right-of-way to emergency vehicles.

Violating the law can result in a fine of up to $500 and three points added to your driver’s license.

