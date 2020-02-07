Florida waitress is accused of stealing hundreds by changing customers’ tips

Premium Getty Image FOR WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – A waitress in Oviedo is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars by changing the tips that customers have left on their bills, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Winter Springs 31-year-old Chelsea Reed was arrested and, according to a police report, charged with second-degree theft, a third crime.

According to the police, the townhouse restaurant’s management opened an investigation after a customer was overcharged on an invoice. Management later discovered more than 100 suspicious transactions with Reed, in which she scribbled out the original tip and wrote in her own amount.

According to police, between May and June 2019, Reed stole $ 292.60 from her customers.

“Even after presenting several receipts that had clearly been changed, Chelsea denied any knowledge of the fraudulent act,” the police report said.

Reed later admitted tips without the customer’s permission and said she needed the money to feed her children.

Police said Reed has two theft convictions.

The Townhouse manager said the restaurant would refund all affected customers.

