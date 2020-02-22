[florida-wants-voters-to-place-own-information-on-outside-of-ballot-envelopes]

TAMPA (WFLA) – eight On Your Side is seeking into a new Florida law that impacts just about every one human being voting by mail.

Voters are remaining questioned to set personal information on the exterior of the ballot envelope. Some voters believe putting non-public knowledge on community screen is a poor concept.

“When I initially received this ballot in the mail, I considered it was phony!” said David Fasel.

Fasel, a resident of Pinellas County, has been voting by mail for many years. He loves the usefulness.

“You sign it and date it,” he claimed, “that’s constantly been the course of action.”

Now that process is somewhat unique.

You even now put your ballot in the envelope, seal and sign it. Nevertheless, voters are now being questioned to consist of their email deal with, mobile, and home cellular phone numbers on the certificate on the exterior of the envelope as very well.

“I contacted Channel 8 mainly because I assume everyone demands to know about this,” claimed Fasel.

Fasel feels the alterations are severely placing his privateness at possibility.

“Any voter ought to be involved,” he mentioned.

The voter does not want his particular facts on an envelope where by it’s noticeable to the entire world and crooks.

“The legislature’s intent was to assist us, assist you,” explained Julie Marcus, Pinellas County’s Chief Deputy Supervisor of Elections.

Marcus didn’t make the law. Even now, she, and all of Florida’s Supervisors of Elections, ought to comply with it.

“In 2019, the State Legislature handed a law demanding Supervisors of Elections to consist of this information and facts on what they get in touch with the ballot return envelope certification,” she claimed.

If you fail to remember to indication your ballot or if your signature has changed, supervisors will have to get in contact with you to confirm your signature.

“You want to count ballots but you also want to maintain the integrity of the election process,” mentioned Marcus.

This change aids to expedite that approach.

“We can get in touch with them, we can email them … we can get a keep of them as rapidly as possible to get them the information and facts they need,” said Marcus.

This allows voters to promptly resolve or “cure” their ballots. The goal is to assure just about every vote counts.

But get this, you really do not have to observe this new advice. It is optional.

8 On Your Side has uncovered that even though you have to indication the certificate, you do not have to include things like your particular details on the envelope.

Officers however want you to incorporate that facts to guide them in curing your ballot, if there’s an concern.

If you are not relaxed mailing the ballot, you can also drop it off any Supervisor of Elections place of work or specified ballot drop-off locale.

Officers also say you can place the return envelope in yet another envelope to hide your personalized facts.

For far more information and facts, stop by your the web page of the Supervisor of Elections in the county in which your precinct is located.