Flower House will not return, but his manager is working on another show

Spoilers ahead The Flower House Season 3. After two seasons of scandalous affairs, crime factories, cults and dysfunctional family drama, the images of the De La Mora family are approaching. The Flower House will not return after its third and final season, with director Manolo Caro confirming in 2018 that they always knew the show would end in its third season.

When Season 3 picks up, De La Morse’s grandmother takes over the house, Paulina landed herself in jail, Elena confined to a hospital, and Julian’s relationship with Diego on the rocks thanks to conservative norms. These many sorrows are pushing the show for a long jump for 1979, where we learn the origins of the Virginia, Ernesto, Solomon and Carmela Circle of Friendship, along with the dark and snow-covered secrets to the problems the De La Mora brothers had to shoulder in the present.

In essence, the flower house ends where it begins, which is suitable for display on family and heritage. As sad as it is to see the story approaching after only three seasons, Caro told Varati that the florist’s success “opened doors” and landed him a four-year deal with Netflix, giving him the opportunity to tell more set stories in Mexico.

Caro said he is open to doing different genres and stories in other languages, as long as the projects always “speak honestly on issues that matter to me.” beginning? Somebody’s Got to Die, a three-episode miniseries set up in Spain in the 1950s. (A release date has not yet been set.) The story begins when a young man’s parents invite him home from Mexico to meet his future bride, but he shows up with his friend Lazaro, a ballet dancer. The family quickly realizes staying one step ahead of the Spanish government of oppression, someone will have to die.

Caro wrote on Instagram: “Somebody needs to die is a wonderful challenge. The first project in Spain and the first outside of the comedy, which made me very angry.” “Getting this player to play is a dream and makes it easy for everyone. I was eager to start and now it’s a reality.”

The flower house may end, but Caro seems to have much more turmoil, murder and mystery.