Flower sellers still have hope for regrowth in coronavirus pandemic

Farmgirl Flowers is celebrating its banner year in 2020. The San Francisco-based company had annual sales of $ 32 million in 2019. This is almost 50% growth over the previous year. Earlier forecasts, based on how successful January and February sales were, indicated that flower vendors serving the entire United States could meet their $ 50 million sales target in 2020. Was.

“In short, the first quarter of 2020 was going very well,” says Christina Stembell, founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers.

Later, the outbreak of the coronavirus occurred. With the spread of COVID-19 worldwide, local governments and state authorities have competed to close all non-essential businesses. Stembel needed to close all operations within 12 hours of the Bay Area shelter-in-place order taking effect, and soon on March 15 throughout California.

“Because we are coming to Mother’s Day, called the flower industry super bowl, we are now competing with watches to rebuild the company in a way that allows us to supply demand Stembel says that profits in May are important to weather the summer months when demand for flower delivery usually drops by as much as 30% to 50%.

“That revenue is a temporary gap that allows you to keep paying high bay area overhead costs without laying off your team. In the meantime, you will not see the same 30% to 50% decrease in sales “Says Stembel.

Florida-based Pixies and Petals have been working to expand their service to North Carolina, but the shutdown of the coronavirus has significantly delayed work.

The flower industry is a $ 7 billion market, and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics registered approximately 55,500 flower designers nationwide in 2018. But even before the current economic crisis, employment and income forecasts were declining at an increasing rate of flower discounts.Online and supermarkets, consumers buy less flowers from industry operators. became.

Last year, 1-800-Flowers, a flower giant, delivered over 20 million stems on Mother’s Day. “I know this will be a very different Mother’s Day for everyone. Even if we can’t be together, we’re working on a plan to help our customers honor their mother in a special way.” A company spokeswoman who said it was sending food, and other gifts, to this month’s “virtual” Easter and Passover celebrations.

April and May are also the busiest two months of the wedding season. Jennie Maretti, owner of Pixies and Petals in Orlando, usually works on weekends for three to five weddings, sometimes three times a day. And the petals were always booking new business from the “engagement season”. [Many couples work around Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and Valentine’s Day.]

By the first week of March, some clients had begun asking questions about the delay. But just without discussing the shelter on the spot, even without an official order, Maretti says the company is full of couples competing to rebook in a few months. “I’ve provided reduced holders and flexible payment schemes for their wedding contracts and the flexibility to move their dates,” Maretti says. “We strive to make the process as painless as possible for them. We need to remain a fun part of their Big Day.”

Christina Stembell of the Farm Girl Flower

Stembel had been aware of COVID-19 for several weeks before the first case was discovered in the United States on January 20. By early March, she says she has heard of rumors that the government of Gavin Newsom will establish shelters at the site. Bay area, until afternoon before it happens. She then decided to cancel all flower orders that had not yet left the farm to reduce the risk of infection for employees. But even with that decision, Farmgirl Flowers had to throw away the $ 150,000 worth of flowers that had already arrived the following week for orders for the week. She considered donating them, sent as many homes as possible with her employees, and tried to do what they could to reduce flower waste. However, the dollar could not be recovered.

Farmgirl Flowers’ business has declined about 60%, shortly after its site mission in the Bay Area, and more widely across the country. As a result, the company has had its lowest growth week since opening in 2010. Her team members quickly said that it was one of the most difficult things she had to do since starting the company.

“I have to admit that I felt sorry for about an hour; I might have cried my eyes in the shower that night, but it was the first of the last three pivot plans. And it consisted of a few weeks, “she says.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10, this year, and as of April 9, counties in the Bay Area have ordered residents to evacuate to their location at least until May 3. And flowers are indeed one of the most popular gifts to give, according to Statista, on Mother’s Day, Americans spend an average of $ 50 per bouquet. With the San Francisco headquarters and distribution temporarily halting in the foreseeable future, Farmgirl Flowers needed to pivot more quickly and in less than a day than they thought Stembel was possible.

“Our San Francisco distribution center was one of my most proud moments, even if we were able to launch a new one in a week, because it was the flagship product I spent ten years building. For one thing, life—building production levels with newly trained team members takes time, so we are working to do it as soon as possible, ”says Stembel.

“In just a few weeks we found that we were running out of runways. We believe this is the only best option for us to continue our business and make sure they have a place to stay [Hopefully] come back, “Stembel explained.

The first pivot is that orders to the only other distribution center increased by 85%. “Fortunately and I haven’t used the term lightly, but we decided to open a distribution center in Ecuador earlier this year,” she says. At the time of the closure of the Bay Area, Farmgirl Flowers only made about 10% to 20% of their orders from places in Ecuador, the majority of which originates from the San Francisco distribution center. The team closed the San Francisco location and shifted all orders to a South American location in the next 12 hours. “We didn’t keep up with that number of shipments every day, but the Ecuadorian team worked with us at an astounding speed to get it up and running quickly,” says Stembel.

However, despite the hastily ban on travel, it is now clear that the outbreak of the coronavirus is borderless. In the following weeks, Farmgirl Flowers’ South American team has reduced working days due to government-required curfew. This has reduced the number of orders that the company can send from that location, and instead of putting in towels, opened a second distribution center in another area of ​​Ecuador, doubling production in less working hours. Was. Stembel plans to open more than five more shipping and distribution centers in the United States within the next five weeks, and plans a larger contingency plan by further diversifying shipping.

“Usually, this says that even during normal years, it’s usually an incredibly busy time for us,” says Stembel. “But in these extreme situations, our team and I have been working more overtime than usual to make Mother’s Day a successful holiday.”

Farmgirl’s business has fallen nearly 60%, shortly after shelters located in the Bay Area, and across the country, resulting in the lowest growth week in the company’s 10-year history. FarmgirlFlowers courtesy

While the business grew while a small team sourced and produced all the bouquets in one place, it was a pride point for Stembel who struggled to maintain float during and after the pandemic, , Future plans depend on minimizing and eliminating risk vulnerabilities. Without a South American team, Stembel acknowledges that Farmgirl Flowers would have probably had to close the door.

“All my plans, in the short and long term, are all eggs in one basket, if COVID-19 or other future threats prevent themselves,” she says.

Farmgirl Flowers still ships thousands of orders a day, but not in the same quantity as before. Because they don’t have the ability to meet demand. However, even after its initial decline in mid-March, the company’s sales leveled off again and surged to some extent. The hand-tied bouquet of Farmgirl Flowers in recycled burlap coffee bags sourced from local roasters has generated considerable dedication to social media over the past decade. Customers can order now, but Mother’s Day is still a few weeks away, so you can order immediately from several different camps. For one thing, Stembel says, “customers who ordered flowers just to help the company have” received a large amount of messages on social media. ”

“I know the flowers are a good thing that I don’t need to have at this time in particular.

Farmgirl’s “Big Love” Burlap Wrap Bouquet

Before gifts could be ordered online and delivered anywhere in the world, sending flowers was a clear way to share love and condolence when you couldn’t meet in person. And as half of the world’s population is blocked and friends and family can’t see each other indefinitely, flower delivery seems to be prepared as a gift to give at this time of social distance and self-isolation is.

With social distance protocols, the funeral, awakening, and mourning ceremonies have been canceled, and consumers cannot send flowers to the service. When this first happened, 1-800-Flowers sees as affecting the pity business, but the company sends customers home or buys food gifts such as fruit baskets and prepared meals Harry and David have stated that they have found other ways to express their condolences. The company continues to see an increase in day-to-day orders, such as virtual birthday parties, and flower gifts sent just for “reasons” using contactless delivery via local florist partners It says.

“It was a very dynamic and evolving environment, and the team had to rethink and reconfigure plans almost daily to meet demand,” said some hospitals, senior care centers, and other facilities. The company’s spokeswoman points out that it limits delivery, and this policy varies by city and state.

1-800-Flowers “birthday wish” flower cake. Provided by: 1-800-Flowers

Pixies and Petals responded to current demand [probably produced by COVID-19] by developing a mini bouquet with some flowers postponed for the client’s wedding, but it was postponed, It was too late to cancel the product. The remaining fresh products were donated to a local hospital. The company has also developed a contactless delivery service for families. The children’s flower crown kit helps relieve boredom and is fun for parents and kids to do together during lockdown, he said.

Typical day-to-day operations are temporarily suspended, with only Maretti working daily, and several staff members working remotely to intermittently cover wedding planning projects. June is the heyday of weddings in many other parts of the country, but it is not Florida because the heat and humidity can be quite high. The hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30. But the wedding has been postponed, vendors and couples need to be as flexible as well, Maretti already anticipates that June will be very busy for her team. While remaining optimistic, Maretti explores flower trends and new product lines, consulting on the various installations that Pixies and Petals will develop in the fall, and forwards tutorials and inspiration to designers. I’m still busy.

“I’m creating a training program for my team and I’m going to join a zoom meeting [phone] soon so I can work to certify them for wedding planning and coordination.” Maretti says: “I also try to keep my spirit high by keeping them in a postponement and new business loop we have booked. We will be blamed once things pass.”

Jenny Maretti usually sources many luxury items, such as peony and dahlia, for elaborate weddings and other events in the Netherlands. However, due to a supply chain slowdown, she had to scramble to find more inventory in the United States.

Stembel says there is still no data to determine whether social distance has indeed contributed to the surge in orders in the past few weeks, especially because companies celebrate someone they already love or have someone It is based on a business model that helps to make you happy or birthday from a distance.

“However, looking at some of the notes on the payee card and the orders placed in the last few weeks, a great many customers come to us and always help me to stay there. I can say that. You are not actually there, “says Stembel. “While the victims of COVID-19 were catastrophic, there is no less tragic tragedy in this pandemic. Families will never separate, cancel weddings, and graduate. Customers from far away will be friends And thank you for helping me feel loved by my family and my family. “

