Flowers have reached a second number 1 album

Blossoms have achieved a second album number 1 with their latest release, “Foolish Loving Spaces”.

The self-titled debut of the Stockport band in 2016 also earned them the No. 1 award, while their second title, “Cool Like You”, reached fourth place.

Regarding the official charts, Blossoms said: “Our second number 1! We are pleased. Thank you to everyone who bought it. You made us the five happiest boys in the world. “

You can see the band celebrating the news in the video below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rSw4Q_ecCf0 (/ embed)

When he reviewed the album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote, “Ogden’s way of cutting the bullshit and telling enchanting love stories, heartbreak, and more is tempered by some of her best songs to date. Basically, you can hear the butterflies fluttering in Ogden’s belly, while the band includes ABBA-sized disco grooves and choruses, while the floating “Falling For Someone” is ethereal and modern Take Crowded House ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over.’

“… For the converts there is enough awareness and limits that justify continuing to invest in this band just as they are playing their first headline shows on their upcoming spring tour. But for the doubters and skeptics who are still on the Standing on the fence could make this album even more entertaining and surprising. Only a fool would deny this collection of great pop bangers themselves. “

Meanwhile, it was announced earlier this week that Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden wrote music for Brandon Flowers.

Speaking to the BBC, Blossoms confirmed that Ogden had written a song titled “God-Sized Problem” that was aimed at Flowers.

However, it is not set in stone that the track (which they called “Killermusik”) will either land on Killers’ upcoming new album or in an unannounced Flowers Solo project.

“It’s one of the best songs we’ve ever made,” said drummer Joe Donovan. “And Tom didn’t even want to show us!