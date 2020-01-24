Floyd Mayweather adviser defends Al Haymon over Andy Ruiz allegations

World Boxing News 24/01/2020

Floyd Mayweather adviser Leonard Ellerbe was surprised by comments attributed to Andy Ruiz Jr.’s father Andy Sr.

Ex-coach Manny Robles blamed the separation from Al Haymon for their separation.

According to Robles, Ruiz described Sr. Haymon as the trigger for the two draws, even though he won the heavyweight world championship together.

The respected trainer revealed this in an interview with ESPN.

“They (Al Haymon and PBC) apparently told them they didn’t want the same thing to happen again,” he said. “It’s what it is, I don’t know what to say to you. It’s not the first time that something has happened to me.

“I’m sure it’s not the first time that it has happened to other coaches. It happens over and over again.

“We always have the short end of the stick. But it is what it is, you keep moving forward. “

In response to the Robles testimony from Ruiz Sr., Ellerbe revealed his shock.

“This is an absolute lie about Al! Completely absurd!”

“It’s a big lie” and “nonsense” are just two of Ellerbe’s other comments.

CALL

Others who know Haymon gave their reaction.

“This was the stupidest statement they could make,” said World Champion Jamel Herring. “I’ve never known Al to force someone to leave their coach.”

In direct response to WBN’s article, Ishe Smith added, “I don’t think so.”

Promoter Richard Poxon, who recently worked with Haymon, expressed his views.

“Not all fairy tales have a happy ending. TOGETHER they triggered a great rage. Ruiz leaves, does not listen to anyone, has the return (fight) in poor condition.

“He blames himself after the fight. A month later, he fires his coach. As the old saying goes, you can take a horse to the water, but … “

Then he added: “Apart from that, Al Haymon Ruiz would have never instructed to change the coach. I just don’t see it.

“Sad situation, but Manny is not the first trainer to do this and he will definitely not be the last.”