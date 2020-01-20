CONTENTS WARNING: The following article describes Floyd Mayweather.

Mainly because the world of martial arts is apparently allergic not to give him absurd amounts of undeserved money, UFC boss Dana White has confirmed that the 2020 plans of the MMA behemoth unknown affect a convicted domestic abuser Floyd Mayweather,

After yesterday’s UFC 246 mega event titled Conor McGregor routing Cowboy Cerrone Within 40 seconds, speculation began that a sort of cross-code mega-fight between the UFC and Mayweather was taking place, which had been convicted several times for domestic violence and assault after the latter published a number of advertising images on Instagram.

Mayweather (a convicted domestic abuser) teased both McGregor, which would be a setback after their first meeting in 2017, and McGregor’s UFC blood rivals. Khabib Nurmagomedow,

After UFC 246 stood yesterday, UFC chief White was asked about the rumors, and interestingly enough, he didn’t destroy them immediately.

Rather, White confirmed that Mayweather, who was in jail for domestic assault in 2012, was included in the MMA organization’s 2020 plans.

White said to reporters, “We’re doing something with Floyd. We’re doing something with Floyd. Floyd is in our plans and we are in Floyd’s plans this year. We’ll do something in the end.”

It remains to be seen whether this means that the convicted domestic abuser Mayweather will actually step into an UFC octagon or whether UFC talents may switch to a boxing ring again.

Regardless of the outcome, only one thing is absolutely certain: someone will pay Floyd Mayweather, a convicted domestic abuser, with a hell of a lot of money this year.

