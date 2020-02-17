[floyd-mayweather-dismisses-claims-initially-jose-luis-castillo-fight-was-shut]

World Boxing News 17/02/2020

Nevertheless to this working day, individuals chat about a achievable defeat on Floyd Mayweather’s file for the initial Jose Luis Castillo combat back in 2002.

Detractors say Mayweather clearly missing on details at the MGM Grand irrespective of cards reading 116-111 and 115-111 twice following the final bell.

A rematch happed eight months later at the Mandalay Bay, and even with Floyd seemingly winning by a wider margin, the playing cards have been even nearer.

Judges scored 116-113 and 115-113 two times for a further unanimous conclusion to maintain Mayweather’s undefeated document.

Asked bout the very first battle, Mayweather mentioned any opponent getting far more than two rounds towards him would normally get in touch with for a rematch anyway.

“Jose Luis Castillo, a tough cookie. It’s just that you have never seen me reduce a spherical. So it is extra like I can struggle an opponent and acquire 9 rounds, he can acquire three rounds. Then they are heading to say, you know what – do a rematch. Or Mayweather did not acquire. It is been like that my total career, ” Floyd described to Drink Champs on Revolt Television.

Heading into the original conference, which numerous say was a victory to Castillo, Mayweather explained an personal injury was the induce of the closeness.

“Going into the very first combat I was hurting. The weigh-in was Friday and I was basically shaking out to make excess weight. The body weight was 135 kilos and my second environment title.

“I was hitting the heavy bag shaking out. I was too close and the rotator cuff obtained fcked up particularly poor. So I was like, fit, my kids however gotta try to eat.

“A legitimate champion can battle via anything. So I claimed, fit, let us to it,” he explained.



140

Mayweather fought twice at the light-weight restrict just after the Castillo saga before going up in 2004 to face DeMarcus Corley.

Proving his metal after once more, the ‘Money’ gentleman dropped Corley twice in the contest to set up a planet title obstacle vs Arturo Gatti.

Hear to the complete interview by Drink Champs with Floyd Mayweather on REVOLT Tv set Right here.