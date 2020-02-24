[floyd-mayweather-jr.-pulls-for-deontay-wilder-right-after-tyson-fury-defeat:-“you’re-nonetheless-a-winner-in-my-eyes,-king!”]

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. only sees greatness in Deontay Wilder. The sporting activities mogul has come ahead to speak terms of encouragement and positivity pursuing a weekend defeat at the arms of opponent Tyson Fury.

Significant Specifics: Previous evening, Floyd went to his Instagram website page to remind Deontay he’s nonetheless a winner no make any difference what any person else thinks.

High-Crucial Particulars: On Sunday, several high-profile celebs which include 50 Cent and hip-hop supervisor Wack 100 weighed-in on Deontay’s L.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aWRwocvbYTs?feature=oembed" title="Martin Lawrence gets knocked out" width="1200"></noscript>

Wait, There is Far more: Soon after mounted anticipation, Fury eventually won the bout from the prized fighter.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WeVRvNiYoUs?feature=oembed" title="Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder via TKO | Boxing on ESPN" width="1200"></noscript>

Right before You Go: Just after the surprising punches, Fury now continues to be undefeated in the boxing planet.