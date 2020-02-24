[Floyd Mayweather Jr. Pulls For Deontay Wilder Right after Tyson Fury Defeat: “You’re Nonetheless A Winner In My Eyes, King!”]

By
Kay Koch
-
[floyd-mayweather-jr.-pulls-for-deontay-wilder-right-after-tyson-fury-defeat:-“you’re-nonetheless-a-winner-in-my-eyes,-king!”]

Boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. only sees greatness in Deontay Wilder. The sporting activities mogul has come ahead to speak terms of encouragement and positivity pursuing a weekend defeat at the arms of opponent Tyson Fury.

Significant Specifics: Previous evening, Floyd went to his Instagram website page to remind Deontay he’s nonetheless a winner no make any difference what any person else thinks.

High-Crucial Particulars: On Sunday, several high-profile celebs which include 50 Cent and hip-hop supervisor Wack 100 weighed-in on Deontay’s L.

Wait, There is Far more: Soon after mounted anticipation, Fury eventually won the bout from the prized fighter.

Right before You Go: Just after the surprising punches, Fury now continues to be undefeated in the boxing planet.