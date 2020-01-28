Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao among the biggest boxes

Ringside 28/01/2020

Mayweather promotions

There is no boxing enthusiast who doesn’t know Floyd Mayweather. The 42-year-old master has never lost a fight in his 21-year professional career. His fierce fight against the Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao is one of his popular victories.

As such, Mayweather was crowned the greatest boxer of the decade.

Definitely together with other great athletes like Muhammad Ali and the Argentine legend Carlos Monzon.

Here’s a look at the five best boxers ever:

In his 21-year career, Mayweather has won five weight classes and kept a fairly clean sheet in his struggles. Mayweather is considered the best defensive boxer who has ever appeared on the global boxing scene, and has been the most accurate puncher since the days of Compubox.

The 42-year-old American boxer has won a world championship title 26 times in a row, ten times after a knockout. In direct title fights, Mayweather scored 24 wins, including seven knockouts. Today it is the largest pay-per-view attraction ever.

Pacquiao is considered by many boxing historians to be one of the greatest professional boxers ever and has done his best to earn praise.

To date, he is the only boxer to have won 12 major world titles in eight weight classes.

Manny was also the first boxer to ever win the direct champion in five divisions. Last July, Pacquiao became the oldest welterweight world champion ever after beating Keith Thurman during the WBA welterweight world championship.

The Argentine legend was the undisputed middleweight champion for seven years and had a total of 59 KOs in his career.

The Argentine legend was the undisputed middleweight champion for seven years and had a total of 59 KOs in his career.

Monzon has successfully defended his title 14 times and has been widely hailed as the best pound-to-pound boxer ever. Monzon was known for his relentless work. Plus punch and tremendous speed.

His skills brought him to the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He is one of the top 20 fighters of the last century.

As you may have thought, Muhammad Ali will not be one of the Betway88 offerings, although its effects go beyond the ring. The Box-Titan posted an impressive 56-win record in heavyweight boxing and became a popular figure for publicly opposing the Vietnam War.

In 1960 Ali won an Olympic gold medal and also took part in the heavyweight boxing championship in 1964. However, he lost three years of his career after a ban because he refused to fight in Vietnam. Nevertheless, he got his title back twice in the 1970s.

As one of the best boxers of all time, Sugar Ray won the world welterweight title for five years from 1946 to 1951. By 1958 he was the first boxer to win a divisional world title five times in a row.

Robinson is known by many as one of the greatest pound-to-pound boxers. He ended his 25-year career in 1965 with 175 victories.