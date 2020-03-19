Floyd Mayweather ‘Probably’ Calls 2020 Fighting Plans, Crushed To Death

exclusive

Floyd MayweatherThe comeback ended … even today … with the boxer telling people that he is unlikely to fight in 2020 when it comes to the many personal tragedies and the coronavirus.

As we mentioned before, 43-year-old Floyd is planning a TWO-fight bout in 2020 – an event involving the UFC and another fight against an established, respected boxer.

However, sources close to Floyd tell us … Mayweather is having fun with two of his ex’s, Josie Harris, and his uncle, Roger Mayweather, died within a week. And, the last thing on his mind fought.

Floyd has 3 children with Josie who died unexpectedly last week while in his car in front of his home in Valencia, CA. In fact, one of their children found him.

Uncle Roger – who is also Floyd’s trainer – had been sick for a while, but we were told that Floyd loved him and had a difficult time. accept that he is gone.

Above all that … Floyd told us that too killed in death to his friend, Kobe Bryant – he took that a lot harder.

In a nutshell, he’s dealing with A LOT now – and it’s very difficult for him to focus on boxing.

Plus, with the coronavirus pandemic across the globe – and more events canceled or posted – It’s unclear when Floyd will be able to lock up the fight in 2020 yet.

As always with Floyd, the situation was fluid – and he was known changed his mind when it comes to major career decisions – but for now, its head is here.