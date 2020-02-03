Floyd Mayweather Super Bowl ‘raid’ police report filed despite video

World Boxing News 02.03.2020

📸 Stewart Cook / Fox Sports

According to TMZ, a police report against the former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather was filed for a suspected robbery in Miami.

Mayweather attended the Super Bowl won by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday when a valet asked for a photo.

TMZ believes that prosecutor Ricco Kimborough has lodged the complaint, although no such incident can be seen on the video.

According to Kimborough, Mayweather laid hands on him, although a clip from the news agency shows otherwise.

It happened at the Fontainebleau Hilton on Saturday morning. Mayweather refused Kimborough’s request for a photo.

The 32-year-old then got involved in a slanging match with the “Money” man.

What goes down in the video should be enough to clarify Mayweather, although Kimborough said the security forces “pushed him away” and threatened Mayweather with “I’ll defeat your ass”.

On another exchange, you hear Kimborough shouting, “I’ll get all your money too!” – Floyd then replies, “You can get this asshole for free.”

Click the LINK to view the video in TMZ

FURY

In other news, undefeated British fighter Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury is ready to challenge heavyweight world champion Deontay “Bronze Bomber” Wilder on February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Anger enjoying a brilliant boxing renaissance commented:

“I was born ready to be a champion. I feel good in the training camp. Everything went very well. There are no excuses. Every day, everything is devotion and willingness to make sacrifices. “

“The first fight I wanted to go in and get it over with. It did not work. No matter what people say, I have not won. I count the tie as a defeat.

“We are huge heavyweights. I had 20 KOs, so I’m in a very good position to take down my rivals. If you underestimate someone else’s power, you will usually be defeated. Whether I’m a great puncher or not, I don’t think anyone else can keep up with heart and determination. I will use my iron will to eliminate Deontay Wilder.

“How to hit a massive puncher? You have to work well. He gets great strength from his long arms. I have to keep it at a distance so that it absorbs part of my strength.

“He had a great performance against Ortiz. But he did what he should do. He turns everyone over. He was relaxed and calm under pressure.

“Wilder beat 43 opponents. I respect him. He has incredible power and his name lives up to the best of all time. He is a great puncher, but I can beat him. “