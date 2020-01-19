Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, Conor McGregor 2 SHO PPV?

Phil Jay 19/01/2020

All the usual signs can be seen as WBN fighters of the decade Floyd Mayweather is preparing to launch a blockbuster comeback double in 2020.

The boxing legend has been fighting for a few months before revealing his desire to return to the ring.

Making piles of money, Mayweather is poised to build on the over $ 900 million he bagged between 2010 and 2019.

Two opponents will almost certainly appear in the coming months. Floyd wants to repeat the two largest pay-per-view sellers of all time.

In the past five years, Mayweather has generated sales of 4.4 million and 4.6 million with Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao, respectively. Both are scheduled to be in the opposite corner this year.

Mayweather went back on social media and released a poster of a second McGregor clash. Just like at their first meeting.

A second Instagram photo of a possible battle with Khabib Nurmagomedov is said to be just a smoke screen. The Russian name is simply not big enough for Mayweather.

McGregor and Pacquiao tick all the boxes when Mayweather finally says goodbye at the age of 43.

Pacquiao is expected to be followed by McGregor sometime in the summer of 2020 – or vice versa.

In one of these clashes, Mayweather was due to open the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas. The arena will be official this August.

The 70,000 purpose-built Allegiant Stadium that will house the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team is an ideal opportunity for Mayweather to end his career.

Therefore, the 42-year-old can choose to face the lighter McGregor first to shake off the cobwebs. Pacquiao would then be considered for the new venue in October or November.

PAY-PER-VIEW

PPV forecasts for both fights would be over two million. And since McGregor defeats Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night, interest could increase if Mayweather strikes while the iron is hot.

Pay-Per-View had a hard time without Mayweather, mainly because Canelo Alvarez switched to a non-PPV format for DAZN.

The demand will definitely be for Mayweather to end his three-year boxing break. The final ends at 52-0 before going into the sunset.

Two $ 100 million checks are already being issued, but Showtime bosses. Set three times as much as four times with Mayweather, at least based on total sales.

It is seen as the perfect moment for the King’s return, who would never miss the chance to take nine figures home for 36 minutes of work.

Phil Jay is the editor of the World Boxing News and an auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow @PhilDJay on Twitter