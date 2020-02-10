Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II hopes not to be dead yet

Phil Jay 10/02/2020

Floyd Mayweather has not ruled out further talks with Manny Pacquiao about a potential suspect encounter, World Boxing News confirms.

Recent reports that Pacquiao was no longer running have now been rejected by advisor Sean Gibbons. The president of MP Promotions has stated that he was recently misquoted.

“That was printed incorrectly,” said Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News, “What I said was,” said Floyd, coming back. Floyd said I’m retired. “

“But it’s Floyd’s, so people have to call Floyd.”

Gibbons just replied, “Call Floyd.”

So far, there has been radio silence from the former pound for pound king in 2020 regarding a promised return to the ring.

Mayweather announced its plans to fight twice next year in late 2019, with plans to work with UFC boss Dana White.

Immediately rumors surfaced about Mayweather’s fight against Manny Pacquiao. Even culminating in a massive offering from Saudi Arabia to stage the competition.

As WBN reported, Saudi investors were keen to capitalize on the success they had in staging Anthony Joshua against Andy Ruiz Jr. 2.

Since then, the problems in the Middle East have gotten to grips with Donald Trump’s stink against Iran.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have their own problems. This led to serious doubts about US athletes approaching the region for security reasons.

We are now going forward a few weeks. Despite a lack of communication, Mayweather is still involved in another struggle with his career nemesis.

The fight is not dead at the moment. It is never entirely dead until Floyd kills it himself. Are conversations in progress? – Who knows? – Although Pacquiao is known to be interested in regulating his future as soon as possible.

Pacquiao had been without a fight since July and fulfilled his Senate duty before the holidays. As a rule, however, he takes steps to arrange his first trip this year.

This could be the only indication that Mayweather is on the horizon. But almost certainly this means only one struggle for the “Pacman” in a period of twelve months.

A new stadium in Las Vegas will open in August. If Mayweather intends to be the first to open it, Pacquiao might take a longer wait to find out if a return is possible.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov would also start. While Canelo Alvarez would be a dream Nevada rematch for Mexican fans in September.

As always, everyone has to wait for Mayweather’s words. The way he likes it.

Until then, all the media – besides Pacquiao’s team itself – can guess what will happen next.

