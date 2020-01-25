Floyd Mayweathers 2020 car garage contains these 15 sweet rides

Floyd Mayweather is one of the greatest boxing legends, with a career of 50 wins and 0 losses. No one knows how much “The Money Man” is actually worth, but it’s estimated at $ 500 to $ 1 billion.

One of the things he likes to do with his money is buying lavish super sports cars, often in black. He has a crazy collection and he loves to show it off, but he’s not a car connoisseur like Jerry Seinfeld or Jay Leno. He seems to be a man who loves to buy the latest super sports car with the highest price, which is not surprising when he comes from a man called “The Money Man”.

He’s a big Rolls-Royce fan and he has at least five in his collection, but he also has several Bugattis, a recently bought black Ferrari 488, and even a red Kode57, a fantastic concept car with a V12 Ferrari engine. That’s why today we put together a list of 15 great cars in the boxing superstar’s garage.

15 Black 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII ($ 450,000)

Mayweather owns a black 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom. Car and driver: “The phantom is not only the ultimate status symbol, it is the holy grail of handcrafted luxury cars. Its decadent design is based on an aluminum structure that runs on air suspension for euphoric comfort.”

14 Black 2020 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe ($ 368,000)

After earning $ 9 million in a 9-minute fight, The Money Man went crazy for a week of shopping and bought a total of 4 Rolls-Royces, including the Phantom Drophead Coupe and a Ferrari 488 and Maybach limousine. They know what they’re saying – just come, just go.

13 Black 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith ($ 479,000)

One of the purchases he made after the Nasukawa fight was a black 2020 Rolls-Royce Wraith that was added to his already long list of Rolls-Royces. We don’t know exactly how many he has, but we do know that he has at least five black ones. Why is he buying so many cars from the same brand?

12 Black 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn ($ 346,000)

The amazing boxing legend’s car collection includes a black 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn and another Rolls-Royce. He also bought it on this crazy binge after earning the simplest check in his career. Does he actually use all with more than 100 cars in his collection? We very much doubt it.

11 Gray 2018 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S650 Base ($ 225,000)

A car collection by Mayweather, a man of luxury, would obviously not be complete without a Maybach. In one of his most sophisticated purchases, he bought this gray Mercedes-Benz Maybach S 650 Base 2018, which is a little different from the usual super sports cars that he likes to buy, such as Ferraris and Bugattis.

10 black Ferrari 488 ($ 312,115)

Last year, the superstar boxer posted a video showing his all-black auto repair shop. Among the cars were a phantom, a Wraith, a Drophead, a Dawn, a Maybach, and a Ferrari 488. His sworn enemy, 50 cents, shot at Mayweather a few times, claiming he copied it like the rapper did recently had done the same thing, but with white cars.

9 White 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan ($ 440,000)

In late 2019, Floyd Mayweather bought a white 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, just a year after buying a white one. In a caption, he said it was only right to get a white one for Miami. At the same time, he bought a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner for 2020. How much money does “The Money Man” have?

8 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner for 2020 ($ 236,100)

As already mentioned, Mayweather also bought a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner with a striking red interior a few hours before the Cullinan 2020. Although there is no unit pricing information, it has been reported that he spent $ 562,000 on both vehicles. Imagine you could buy both at the same time!

7 TMT private plane ($ 60 million)

If you’ve been impressed by Floyd’s collection and we’re sure you are, you’ve never seen his most valuable “toy”. To celebrate his birthday, he stuck $ 60 million in a personalized private jet two years ago and, of course, showed it with multiple photos on social media, as always.

6 Blue 2016 Bugatti Chiron ($ 3.5 million)

In 2016, Floyd Mayweather released one of two of his old Bugatti Veyrons and got a brand new Bugatti Chiron, a monster with 1,500 horsepower and a top speed of 209 mph. He revealed this in an interview with his private jet and also displayed his expensive watches and a check for $ 100 million.

5 Red Code57 ($ 2.5 million)

You may not be familiar with the Kode57, a great concept car developed by none other than Ken Okuyama, a Japanese who worked on the Ferrari Enzo and the Maserati Quattroporte. It was unveiled at Monterey Car Week in 2016 and Floyd ordered one. Today there are lots of photos of him with his code57.

4 2020 Mercedes Benz AMG G 63 ($ 156,450)

Last Christmas Floyd Mayweather announced on his Instagram page that he had given his daughter Iyanna, a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63, to G, which feels comfortable in every corner of the world. “

3 White 2014 Rolls-Royce Wraith ($ 300,000)

In 2014, a few months before Christmas, The Money Man bought a Wraith 2014. Usually you should get Christmas presents from others; doesn’t it work that way? But think about it – who in the world could give Mayweather such a gift? If you’re so rich, it probably works that way.

2 Black Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport ($ 3.5 million)

Floyd Mayweather expanded its long list of supercars in 2015 by purchasing a black Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport worth a whopping $ 3.5 million. He bought it just a month after the Koenigsegg CRX Trevita. It’s not that we’re jealous, but how many super cars do you really need ?! Well, maybe we’re a little jealous.

1 Bugatti Centodieci ($ 9 million)

Only ten Bugatti Centodiecis were ever made and sold out just minutes after Bugatti President Winkelmann’s announcement at the 69th Pebble Beach Concours D’elegance. One of the lucky ten is of course Floyd Mayweather, the highest paid athlete ever. We hope he takes good care of this beauty.

