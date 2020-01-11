Floyd Mayweather’s daughter is dragged to place a video of the depressed NBA YoungBoy talking to the wall – Up News Info

Loading...

Iyanna & # 39; Yaya & # 39; Mayweather is accused of having played a role in pressing and emphasizing the rapper & # 39; Valuable pain & # 39; regardless of your mental health after the publication has now been deleted.

Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather took a lot of heat on the internet after posting a clip of her boyfriend on Instagram NBA YoungBoy talk to a wall She said the 20-year-old rapper was depressed and that was the way he dealt with his mental health problems.

“He is depressed, that’s how he treats his problem, he talked to the wall,” Yaya wrote in the original caption. The daughter of the boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, Jr. He quickly removed his message when his commentary section was flooded with criticism.

Briana, another girl in the circle of YoungBoy, criticized Yaya for embarrassing the rapper “Valuable Pain” by exposing him so. Briana also claimed that Yaya bothered the rapper regardless of his mental health.

“Stupid stupid bitch, why are you posting it after you have called this man several times by pressing and emphasizing him when he was close to him,” wrote Briana. “Shit, he said you had to stop calling him, why would you try to get him that way? Not everything is for everyone, you’re a press a ** b *** h, and if I ever see you It’s above. “

Not to mention the name, the rapper apparently expressed his frustrations on Twitter with this cryptic post: “You are stupid if you think someone really cares.”

Yaya Mayweather does not seem to be bothered by controversy

Meanwhile, Yaya did not seem to mind the violent reaction. Instead, he placed a photo about placing his bare feet on his boyfriend: “I always put his feet on him [laughs].”

