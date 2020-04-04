Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna was arrested for kidnapping NBA Babyboy

exclusive

Floyd Mayweatherdaughter, iyanna, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, TMZ noted, and it appears to be a confrontation with the NBA Youngboy.

Iyanna Mayweather is currently in the Pennsylvania County Jail in Houston after being arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Law enforcement sources told TMZ, the alleged victim and NBA Youngboy were at his home when Iyanna arrived and told the woman, Lashai Jacobs, he was Youngboy’s wife and Jacobs had to leave the house. Jacobs immediately tells Iyanna to leave.

We were told that the argument moved to the kitchen, where Iyanna held 2 knives. According to our sources, Jacobs turned to Isyanna and Itnana charged him with one of the knives. Jacobs told police he did not feel the first knife wound but later said that Iyanna charged him with a second knife, also beat him.

When the EMT arrived, Jacobs was laying on the floor. He was taken to the hospital. We do not understand his situation.

TMZ.com

Youngboy, who was staying at the house at the time, had been cut short by police – perhaps as a precautionary measure – before being released.

Iyanna told police that Jacobs attacked her at first by pulling her hair out of the house and after running to the kitchen, where the fight broke out.

Iyanna told police she had never met Jacobs before.