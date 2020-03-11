Floyd Mayweather’s Ex-GF Josie Harris Dies, Carried Dead

Josie Harris – who has 3 children Floyd Mayweather – was found dead at his home in Valencia, CA on Monday night … TMZ Sports testified.

Law enforcement sources told us … officers were called to the house around 9:30 PM and when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Harris disrespectful in his car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. We were told there had not been any foul play and the case was considered a death investigation as a homicide investigation.

Josie’s relationship with Mayweather is strained. He was convicted of assaulting her again in a 2010 domestic violence incident after serving 2 months behind bars.

Harris claimed to have been abused on 6 different occasions. However, the criminal case centers on a September 2010 incident when Harris claimed Floyd entered his Vegas home while he was sleeping, he took his hair and then attacked him in front of their children.

Harris claimed their eldest son Koraun got out of the house and alerted a security guard to call police.

Years later, Mayweather harsh allegations are denied during the conversation with Katie Couric … saying, “Do I stop a woman who is involved in drugs? Yes, I do. So if they say domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m in control of someone. “

Harris was furious at the interview and after Mayweather sued over $ 20 Million for slander. The case is still pending.