Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend uncovered dead

An ex-girlfriend of US boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr, who was the mom of a few of his kids, has been discovered lifeless in a southern California suburb.

The coroner’s business confirmed the lady was Josie Harris, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reported.

She was identified just ahead of 10pm on Tuesday in a car or truck parked in the driveway of her evident home just outdoors the city of Santa Clarita and firefighters pronounced her lifeless, a sheriff’s section assertion stated.

Sheriff’s investigators and the coroner’s place of work were being doing the job to establish the result in of death, Mr Villanueva reported.An ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather has been uncovered lifeless (Scott Heavey/PA)

“It will get a even though to determine that out,” he claimed.

In 2010, Ms Harris alleged that Mayweather attacked her in Las Vegas. The following calendar year he pleaded responsible to a lessened misdemeanour demand and served two months in jail.

In 2015, Ms Harris sued Mayweather for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in reaction to statements he manufactured about the incident all through an job interview.

In the course of his response to thoughts about domestic violence, Mayweather stated: “Did I kick, stomp, and beat a person? No, that did not take place.

“I search in your facial area and say ‘No, that didn’t happen.’ Did I restrain a female that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then you know what?… I’m guilty of restraining a individual.”

In 2018, a California appeals court ruled towards Mayweather’s objections and allowed the lawsuit to move forward.