TALLAHASSEE — The flu stays a far deadlier sickness to get worried about in Florida than the coronavirus, point out lawmakers have been told on Tuesday.While the coronavirus that commenced in China has spawned enormous media notice — and reams of misinformation — Tampa Normal Hospital doctor and College of South Florida school member John Sinnott claimed the point out has additional urgent well being pitfalls suitable now.”Influenza is the elephant in the home no a single is chatting […]