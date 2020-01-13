Flu Leaves 4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Blind

Loading...

An Iowa family says their 4-year-old daughter is recovering from a deadly flu case that left her blind.

Doctors say blindness could be permanent.

Jade’s parents told CNN the girl had to be flown to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital on Christmas Eve.

She had a strain of the flu called flu B. Health experts say children are the most vulnerable.

Jade was unresponsive and relied on a ventilator in the pediatric intensive care unit.

“Influenza B activates its own immune system to start attacking its own organs, especially the brain, and causing the brain to swell,” said Dr. Aditya Badheka.

RELATED: CDC Estimates 9.7 Million Flu Cases This Season

The doctors also feared that Jade would not come.

“It just hurts and it breaks your heart because you just want her to wake up,” said Jade’s mom Amanda Phillips.

Two weeks later, Jade woke up, but the doctors noticed that she could not see. They said the flu caused inflammation in her brain and she could be blind forever.

“I didn’t think I was going to see her again. At this point, I really didn’t do it,” said Phillips.

Jade returned from the hospital on January 9. Her mother says that Jade and her sister received the flu vaccine in March 2019.

However, she did not realize that her daughters needed to be vaccinated again for the 2019-2020 flu season.

As the flu virus changes from year to year, the vaccine also changes.

Flu shots are available in late summer and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend getting the flu shot by the end of October to protect yourself from the flu during the winter to come.

SEE ALSO: Facts About Flu: What You Need To Know About Flu

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.