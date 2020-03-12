Flume records for Toro y Moi’s new song “Difference”

Flume has teamed up with Toro y Moi for a new song called “difference”.

The song is the first time the two have worked together artist. According to the Flume, their cooperation occurred after the Oakland producer came to his studio in Los Angeles and “perablytavsya of Synthesis”. “It was just incredibly well. With him a pleasure to work “, – said Flume Zayn Lowe in a recent interview with” Beats 1 “.

Australian producer also added that the song “Talamaka” Toro y Moi, with its debut album, “Causers Of This” in 2010 was “one of the main songs” for his next project. “I was a fan of his for many years,” said Flume. “When I heard [” Talamak “], I thought:” I want to make music that has some of these qualities. “”

“The difference,” appeared today with movies directed by frequent collaborator Jonathan Flume obstacles. Previously, he developed a cover for the album “Skin” producer “Grammy.”

Watch the music video below.

Earlier this month, Flume teased “difference” when he rewrote an old interview in which he said that he had just worked on “The bomb and the track” with Toro y Moi. During this interview, the producer said that the song “might never see the light of day.”

Earlier this week, Flume announced a trio of the show, which celebrated three different eras of his music. Performances will be held in June at the amphitheater, “Red Cliff” in Morrison, Colorado, and every evening will dive into a detailed study of the sound of three main producer of the project: “skin”, “Hi this Flume” and its eponymous 2012 debut.

The Flume currently touring North America. He was supposed to appear in Koachele next month, but the festival was postponed to October due COVID-nineteenth flash

It also intends to become a title this year, “Splendor In The Grass”. The festival takes place on the territory of North Parkland Elgune Byron, New South Wales, from 24 to 26 July. Check out all you need to know about Splendor In The Grass 2020 here.