fly-away-to-neverland-with-penguin-project’s-‘peter-pan-jr.’-play

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready for a performance like never before as we escape to Neverland for all of those who never want to grow up.

Kids of all ages and abilities are coming together to put on a rendition of “Peter Pan”.

New Tampa Players Penguin Project matches children with special needs with other children who volunteer for four months of rehearsals leading up to the final performance.

The New Tampa Players recently got an award for this program from the Mayor’s Alliance for Person’s with Disabilities and an award from WEDU Be More Enriched for arts and culture.

The Arts Council of Hillsborough County funds groups like this one through a Community Arts Impact Grant.

You can catch the Peter Pan play this weekend at the USF Theater 1 on March 6 at 8 p.m., March 7 at 7 p.m. and March 8th at 3 p.m.

CLICK HERE to get your tickets.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the New Tampa Players Penguin Project.

