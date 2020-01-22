Flying drones in London’s Westfields give a futuristic glimpse of shopping in 2025

Flying drones carrying packages and clothing made from scratch in-store provide a glimpse of what Westfield buyers might expect in the not too distant future.

The owner of London’s Westfield shopping centers has asked more than 15,000 customers what they hope to see by 2025 and the answers are revealing.

A futuristic CGI design was produced based on the results, revealing that in just five years, a typical Westfield store could be equipped with the technology to design your own clothes, the materials to make them there and for you, freshly grown produce and drones flying just above your head.

This could be your experience when stopping in Westfield at Shepherd’s Bush, Stratford and potentially Croydon – if it were ever built.

Myf Ryan of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), owner of Westfield shopping centers, said: “The important role of the physical store is changing and retailers have to enter a new decade of reinvention to stay relevant.

“Retailers leading in sustainability, more space for experience, free online browsing online and in-store, providing accurate science-based product recommendations and thinking local will prove popular to British buyers. “

Research has revealed that when we become more and more aware of our impact on the planet, it seems that we want big brands to take action to create a more sustainable future.

Among those surveyed, 70% said they want stores to make products in the store while they wait or create them in store beforehand to minimize waste.

As part of this URW sees its malls have rooftop allocations for growing ingredients for restaurants and a studio where design teams can make products on demand.

Drones will be used to transport products from one point to another in order to reduce the amount of packaging used.

As we buy more and more online, the survey found that 60% of Londoners are frustrated with the inaccurate recommendations they receive on websites and prefer popular brands like Boohoo, Realization Par and Netflix to open physical stores so that they can browse full ranges.

People no longer just want to shop around, they want an all-day experience with many customers suggesting that studios should be opened where they could create their own podcast or video game.

This research follows Westfield’s “Destination 2028” concept, published in 2018, which used the White City site to design the appearance of shopping centers in 2028.

There were similar themes with hanging sensory gardens being created and drones flying to deliver objects.

Westfield Shepherd’s Bush was used for futuristic designs

(Image: Uniform – www.uniform.net)

In concept 2028, technology is expected to reach a whole new level. The additional technology-based experiment could see eye scanners display entry information about a visitor’s previous purchases and recommend personalized expressways in the center.

And the magic mirrors in the locker room could save buyers the hassle of trying on clothes by offering a virtual reflection of themselves wearing selected clothes and accessories.

The allocations could give visitors the opportunity to choose their own products for a meal, while a network of waterways could offer not only an alternative route around the center, but also access to water sports.

A CGI concept of Westfield’s “Destination 2028” concept

(Image: Uniform – www.uniform.net)

The long-awaited future of Croydon’s Westfield remains in the balance, as the start date for the start of downtown regeneration is not yet known.

But Croydon council chief Tony Newman said earlier in January that he expects clear plans, including a timetable, will be released in the coming months.

The Croydon Council will meet with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Hammerson in February and it is expected that the final plans will be revealed soon after.

It was announced after the last meeting in October 2019 that the development will include a hotel and more offices but fewer parking spaces and fewer actual stores.

.