Flynn’s conviction could derail again as dispute with ex-lawyers escalates

Former national security adviser Mike Flynn’s effort to withdraw his guilty plea could become much more complicated.

Prosecutors in court documents filed on Sunday said they wanted to investigate Flynn’s claims that his original team of lawyers who negotiated the plea agreement had provided him with ineffective representation.

Flynn, who is now represented by a prominent DOJ spokesman, said last month that the allegedly “seriously injured” representation was one reason he should be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea for 2017.

On Sunday morning, the Department of Justice asked a judge to confirm that Flynn, in making the allegations, had effectively waived the solicitor-client privilege with his former lawyers, so that prosecutors could obtain information from former lawyers that would allow them to respond to Flynn’s allegations. .

The request risks delaying and complicating what has already been a delayed and complicated conviction process for Flynn, who pleaded guilty more than two years ago for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia.

In a separate file on Sunday, the government also asked the judge to suspend the current briefing schedule set for his withdrawal from the plea. New Flynn attorneys in a document tabled on Sunday evening also asked for the proceedings to be postponed in order to fully respond to the question of privilege. They also indicated that they believed they could reach an agreement with the government on how to deal with the request for a lien order.

Robert Kelner, Flynn’s first lawyer who is now charged with improper representation of Flynn, did not respond on Monday morning to a TPM investigation into Flynn’s underlying allegations.

Flynn’s claims, filed in a Jan. 29 case, focus on the work done by Kelner and his company Covington on Flynn’s foreign lobbying registration issues before entering into the 2017 plea agreement with counsel special Robert Mueller. While Flynn has pleaded guilty only to false statements to the FBI, he also admitted in the plea documents to having made false statements to the government when lobbying for files related to his efforts in Turkey.

The plea deal seemed to run smoothly until December 2018, when Flynn was originally to be sentenced. At the sentencing hearing, US district judge Emmet Sullivan reacted angrily to suggestions in Flynn’s conviction note that he had been the victim of an FBI entrapment scheme. Flynn’s attorneys in Covington, feeling that the hearing could go wrong for him, sought to delay the conviction until Flynn had finished cooperating in a case the Department of Justice brought against its trading partners for the lobbying project in Turkey.

But in May 2019, Flynn fired the lawyers for Covington and hired a team led by Mueller-Basher Sidney Powell, and his relationships with prosecutors have intensified, culminating in his recent request to withdraw his guilty plea. In the Jan. 29 case, Flynn criticized Covington for messing up its overseas lobby registration forms, and accused Covington’s lawyers of pushing him to plead guilty to protect his own legal exposure. Flynn said that “as a result of this debilitating lawyer-client conflict of interest, Covington’s lawyers have lost all ability to provide effective counsel assistance required by the Sixth Amendment”.

The government said on Sunday that it sought “to obtain such advice (and from any other person acting on behalf of the accused in this case) and to provide the Court with documents, statements or affidavits in response to the allegations ineffective assistance to the accused. Additional motion to withdraw his guilty plea. “

Confirming that Flynn had waived solicitor-client privilege “would clearly and clearly ensure that lawyers can take the necessary steps to defend their public reputation by responding to and defending the accused’s allegations of ineffective counsel, and also to defend the integrity of this Court ”. previous procedures, “said the government.

If Justice Sullivan decides to delay the proceedings, Flynn said his new lawyers could not meet with the government on a potential agreement on questions of privilege until February 17 or 18.

Read the documents below: