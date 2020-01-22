Flynn’s lawyers say it shouldn’t be used at all times, accuse DOJ of “vindictiveness”

Accusing federal prosecutors of “reprisal and retribution”, lawyers for former national security adviser Michael Flynn said in a new sentencing note Wednesday that he should not be serving any prison terms for allegedly doing false statements to the FBI.

Flynn is to be sentenced next month, having been on a multi-year roller coaster since he pleaded guilty in December 2017 for lying to the FBI. He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in December 2018, but delayed the sentencing date when a judge angrily rejected his attempts to minimize his guilt in his 2018 conviction note.

Since then, his relationship with prosecutors – who originally had not requested a prison sentence for Flynn because of his “substantial” cooperation – has become hostile.

Flynn’s accusations against the government in Wednesday’s court filing center over a dispute over the evidence he was to provide during the summer 2019 trial of Bijan Rafiekian, a Flynn partner involved in the Flynn lobbying in Turkey.

Flynn said that prosecutors pushed him to lie on the stand about his awareness that his lobbying registration forms were missing key facts. The dispute arose after Flynn dismissed the team of lawyers who negotiated their deal with special counsel Robert Mueller and replaced them with a prominent critic Mueller. Prosecutors ultimately gave up their plans to testify, and in a modified sentence note filed earlier this month took a harsher tone than in their 2018 sentence note.

Flynn responded by withdrawing his plea in a scathing case which reiterated the prosecutor’s misconduct charges he made after the new lawyers were hired.

In the case filed Wednesday, Flynn’s lawyer Jesse Binnall accused the government of trying to “punish Mr. Flynn for opposing the requests for false testimony”.

He said the court should “applaud Mr. Flynn’s courage to stand firm against any attempt at coercion”.

“If other co-operators know that they will be rewarded for their truthful testimony, and not for pleasing prosecutors, the search for justice will be reinforced. Conversely, attempts by prosecutors to use their extraordinary leverage to try to change the facts to meet their theory, rather than the truth, should be openly chastised, “said Flynn.

US district judge Emmet Sullivan has so far rejected conspiracy theories that Flynn has advanced about prosecutors, which are linked to the investigation into Russia as well as the continued lobbying of its trading partner in Turkey .

