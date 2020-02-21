[FM announce new album Synchronized, release movie for title observe]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[fm-announce-new-album-synchronized,-release-movie-for-title-observe]

FM



(Impression credit score: Frontiers)

FM have declared information of their 12th stdio album, Synchronized. Owing for launch on April 10, it’s the stick to-up to 2018’s Atomic Technology

“I am genuinely proud of this album,” states frontman Steve Oveland. “It seriously displays the bands strengths as writers and players and has hints of classic FM as nicely as what we are all about in 2020.” 

“It can be my favorite album to day,” claims guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick. “The band excelled on this album.” Keyboard player Jem Davis provides, “It is a rollercoaster of an album for 2020, so sit back and enjoy the experience!”

The band have also released a online video for the title track.

Synchronized is available for pre-buy now, and CDs ordered from FM’s on-line retail outlet will be signed by the band. 

FM established out on a shorter Australian tour in March, kicking off with a present at Melbourne MelodicRock Fest along with Firehouse, Eclipse, Enuff Z’Nuff, Reckless Love, Kip Winger, XYZ, Outrageous Lixx, Tony Harnell, Midnight Metropolis and extra. British isles dates will comply with in April (whole routine under).

Synchronized tracklist

Synchronized


Superstar


Best Of Periods


Ghost Of You And I


Damaged


Change For The Improved


Stop Of Times


Pray


Stroll By way of The Hearth


Hell Or Superior Drinking water


Angels Cried


Ready For Me

FM tour dates

Mar 08: Melbourne MelodicRock Fest, Australia


Mar 10: Sydney The Factory Floor, Australia


Mar 12: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia


Mar 14: Melbourbe Remain Gold, Australia


Apr 11: Wakefield Warehouse23, Uk


Apr 12: Nantwich Civic Corridor, British isles


Apr 17: Swansea Patti Pavilion, British isles


Apr 18: Nuneaton Queens Corridor, Uk


Jun 27: Madrid Rock The Evening Festival, Spain


Nov 12-15: Inverness Monsterfest, UK 

FM - Synchronized

(Graphic credit score: Frontiers)