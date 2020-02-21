[fm-announce-new-album-synchronized,-release-movie-for-title-observe]

FM have declared information of their 12th stdio album, Synchronized. Owing for launch on April 10, it’s the stick to-up to 2018’s Atomic Technology.
“I am genuinely proud of this album,” states frontman Steve Oveland. “It seriously displays the bands strengths as writers and players and has hints of classic FM as nicely as what we are all about in 2020.”
“It can be my favorite album to day,” claims guitarist Jim Kirkpatrick. “The band excelled on this album.” Keyboard player Jem Davis provides, “It is a rollercoaster of an album for 2020, so sit back and enjoy the experience!”
The band have also released a online video for the title track.
Synchronized is available for pre-buy now, and CDs ordered from FM’s on-line retail outlet will be signed by the band.
FM established out on a shorter Australian tour in March, kicking off with a present at Melbourne MelodicRock Fest along with Firehouse, Eclipse, Enuff Z’Nuff, Reckless Love, Kip Winger, XYZ, Outrageous Lixx, Tony Harnell, Midnight Metropolis and extra. British isles dates will comply with in April (whole routine under).
Synchronized tracklist
Synchronized
Superstar
Best Of Periods
Ghost Of You And I
Damaged
Change For The Improved
Stop Of Times
Pray
Stroll By way of The Hearth
Hell Or Superior Drinking water
Angels Cried
Ready For Me
FM tour dates
Mar 08: Melbourne MelodicRock Fest, Australia
Mar 10: Sydney The Factory Floor, Australia
Mar 12: Brisbane Crowbar, Australia
Mar 14: Melbourbe Remain Gold, Australia
Apr 11: Wakefield Warehouse23, Uk
Apr 12: Nantwich Civic Corridor, British isles
Apr 17: Swansea Patti Pavilion, British isles
Apr 18: Nuneaton Queens Corridor, Uk
Jun 27: Madrid Rock The Evening Festival, Spain
Nov 12-15: Inverness Monsterfest, UK