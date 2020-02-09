FM concert: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern frustrated by RNZ decision

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she was frustrated with RNZ’s proposal to empty Concert FM.

“To say that I was a little upset by the situation would be an understatement,” she told Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB today.

“We are quite frustrated with this situation.”

Although Ardern agreed that it was important for RNZ to make its own programming decisions, it noted that this went beyond a programming problem.

The artistic community, in particular, was scandalized by this decision, given the station’s role in the dissemination and promotion of classical music. Former Prime Minister Helen Clark has been among the most vocal critics of the RNZ movement.

READ MORE:

• Petition soars as opposition hardens over ousting RNZ concert program

• “Kill a museum”: should RNZ stay with Concert?

• Former Prime Minister Helen Clark wants ministers to abandon plans to abandon Concert FM

• RNZ shaking: are these curtains for Concert?

RNZ plans to replace the Concert FM station with a youth station – which critics say will serve audiences already well served by commercial stations.

Ardern also alluded to tensions between the government and the management of the RNZ on the issue.

“When the minister was informed [of this decision] recently, he expressed serious concerns. He asked for some time to find an alternative, but RNZ still made progress,” she said.

Ardern is expected to comment further on this decision later today.