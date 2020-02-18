[fmr.-nyc-mayor-michael-bloomberg-qualifies-for-nevada-debate-in-accordance-to-poll]

NEW YORK — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg has skilled for Wednesday’s democratic debate in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bloomberg received 19% in the NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. He needed 10% to qualify.

He came in second just after Senator Bernie Sanders who has accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the nomination.

Wednesday’s discussion in Nevada will be the initial time Bloomberg joins his fellow candidates on the debate phase.

Also taking element in the debate: Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts previous Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota, will also choose part in the debate.

Mike Bloomberg 2020 Marketing campaign Manager Kevin Sheekey produced the following statement:

“Our campaign is viewing a groundswell of support throughout the state, and qualifying for the February 19 discussion is the newest signal that Mike’s prepare and potential to defeat Donald Trump is resonating with a lot more and additional People in america.

“Mike is hunting forward to signing up for the other Democratic candidates on stage and making the situation for why he is the ideal candidate to defeat Donald Trump and unite the country. The prospect to discuss his workable and achievable ideas for the challenges struggling with this region is an crucial portion of the marketing campaign process.

“Considering that Mike launched his campaign 13 months back, he’s satisfied with voters in 25 states and 62 metropolitan areas. Our crowds continue on to grow, and our coalition continues to broaden. There is a drive in each individual corner of this region for a verified leader, for somebody who will stand up to bullies and distinctive interests and get items done. That person is Mike Bloomberg, and we glance forward to extra Us residents viewing that on Wednesday night.”