[Fmr Obama Adviser: If Democrats Concentrate Assaults on ‘Shiny Object’ Bloomberg at Debate, That Just Assists Sanders]

Previous Obama senior adviser Dan Pfeiffer — one of the Pod Preserve The us hosts — said Democrats shouldn’t be focusing so a great deal on Michael Bloomberg at the discussion tonight, calling him a “shiny object.”

Bloomberg on the discussion phase is envisioned to shake up the calculus, supplied his continual gains in the key race and the attacks between his marketing campaign and other Democrats’ consequently much. The present RCP typical of polls has Bernie Sanders easily top, adopted by Joe Biden in 2nd and Bloomberg in 3rd.

MSNBC’s Katy Tur spoke with Pfeiffer Wednesday afternoon and introduced up the chance of a contested convention.

Pfeiffer claimed he expects that whoever the delegate chief is heading into the convention will be the nominee, indicating that Barack Obama himself doesn’t want to “put his thumb on the scale now” due to the fact he needs to be ready to unify the celebration going into the normal election.

Tur requested what his assistance would be to the Democratic subject suitable now.

Pfeiffer explained it’s “do or die time” for all the non-Sanders/non-Bloomberg candidates suitable now, presented Sanders’ direct and how Bloomberg is “looming” more than all the things.

“The information I would give these Democrats is do not chase the shiny object of Michael Bloomberg,” Pfeiffer reported, “because all the time you expend attacking Bloomberg and not drawing a distinction with Bernie Sanders in excess of policy challenges or electability and other issues is primarily an in-type contribution to the Sanders campaign. Sanders could have this nomination basically locked up before you get to Bloomberg.”

You can view earlier mentioned, by means of MSNBC.