FNC Entertainment Releases Privacy Breach Against SF9

On February 10, FNC Entertainment released a statement in the official SF9 coffee fan regarding the privacy breaches against the group.

The statement reads as follows:

Hello, here is the SF9 agency. We are sincerely grateful to FANTASY, who still loves and encourages SF9.

FANTASY strengthens SF9 with their support, but there is a minority of fans who are increasingly violating the privacy of members. These violations include obtaining members’ personal contact information and calling them on live broadcasts, messaging or calling them personally, following them during their private activities, and visiting the dorm.

If you do any of the things described above, your fanclub registration will be deleted and you will be prohibited from registering in the future. You will be banned from officially planned activities of SF9, such as public broadcasts, fan sign events and fan events. If these activities continue, we will initiate legal action and seek the cooperation of each fan.

As much as you like SF9, please respect the privacy of members.

Thank you.

