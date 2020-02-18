[fnc-entertainment-to-start-off-debut-promotions-for-new-boy-team]

According to new reviews, FNC Amusement is set to launch their new boy team this summertime.

FNC, which currently houses FTISLAND, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, and Cherry Bullet, began preparations for the new group past year. Most recent studies say that the company will be folding into debut promotions this spring, revealing the group name, member profile pics, and various other articles for a debut countdown.

FNC options to kick off a significant international job with the group as perfectly as create large-scale promotional material to demonstrate the group’s capabilities and identification. The new group will be FNC’s very first boy team in 4 many years due to the fact SF9.

Source (1)