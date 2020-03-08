FNC’s Kurtz criticizes fellow network members for questioning Joe Biden’s mental health

Fox News’s Howard Kurtz criticized his peers for his comment on Joe Biden’s mental faculties in Sunday’s broadcast on “MediaBuzz.”

Kurtz said, “I always criticize liberal commentators for saying things like,” President Trump is mentally ill “and” President Trump has psychosis, and he is a narcissist, and all that, “so I think it was unfortunate that some commentators on the Super Tuesday – Brit. Hume, Marc Thiessen, people I respect said that Joe Biden is senile or up. He’s certainly forgotten about his memory times and his performance can be questioned. “

Super Tuesday, after Biden won the majority of delegates, Brit Hume asked, “How many of the people who voted for him tonight would agree that he is senile? Or will he come?”

Marc Thiessen said: “The reason Biden is overworked is because there are no credible alternatives. He reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney in 2012, when Republicans scouted for someone other than Romney, because they knew he was weak, they didn’t believe. If you couldn’t defend yourself against the attacks of Newt Gingrich in your experience of Bain Capital, how could you resist attacking Obama? There was no alternative, so this race is basically a Democrat’s choice. between socialism and senility. “

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN