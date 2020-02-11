Foals, Supergrass and Loyle Carner lead the line-up of the Wilderness Festival 2020

Foals, Supergrass and Loyle Carner were awarded as headliners of the Wilderness Festival 2020.

The festival in Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire, takes place this summer from July 30th to August 2nd.

Wilderness announced their three headliners and a number of acts for the 2020 line-up this morning (February 11), with Foals, Supergrass and Carner topping the bill.

People like Kelis, Bicep, Jayda G., David Rogidan & The Outlook Orchestra and Elder Island have also agreed. You can see the previously confirmed music acts and the announcement of the wilderness cast below.

foal

Loyle Carner

Supergrass

BICEP Live

Kelis

David Rodigan and the Outlook Orchestra

Elder Island

Jayda G

Joy Crookes

Imagine that

Homo Electric

The bustle

Wilderness Season Ten has landed 🌿

Visit us at Cornbury Park for four magical days full of music, art, good food and nature.

This is your wilderness …

Bookings are now possible at https://t.co/XIsDjF246y#wilderness2020 pic.twitter.com/CtB9zYgIFw

– Wilderness Festival (@WildernessHQ) February 11, 2020

Tickets for the Wilderness Festival 2020 are available now and can be purchased here.

Last year’s Wilderness Festival welcomed a set from the returning Bombay Bicycle Club. The band used their headline slot at the festival as a springboard for the release of their 2020 comeback album “Everything Else Has Gone Wrong”.

Foals recently released the video for “Neptune”, the final piece of their latest album “Everything that cannot be saved is lost, part 2”.

The band continues to fight climate change with the new video. Her message was also made clear in the pictures of “Like Lightning” from last November. This premiere was celebrated by Music Declares Emergency – an organization founded by members of the music world to combat climate change in the industry.