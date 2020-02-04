Foals tease new music video for ‘Neptune’ coming later this week

Foals have teased the upcoming arrival of a new music video for their title “Neptune”.

A post on the band’s main Instagram feed and Instagram story published today (February 4) found that the next title to receive footage was “Everything that is not saved is lost, Part 2 “is.

The short clip reveals little about the upcoming video and only shows the camera, which slowly zooms in on front man Yannis Philippakis, who seems to be standing on the edge of a cliff. In a subtitle, the band announced that the full video would arrive on Thursday (February 6th).

In the comment section, Foals also confirmed that the song would not be shortened in the video version. “Full length,” they replied to a fan, asking if they could expect a shorter version. On the album, Neptune runs with 10 minutes and 18 seconds. Now watch the teaser.

In their latest video on “Like Lightning”, foals have campaigned against climate change. The video premiered on the website of Music Declares Emergency, the organization founded by members of the music world to address climate change in the industry.

Last year, Foals also released their first live film, Rip Up The Road. In the film’s NME review, James McMahon said: “Rip Up The Road is a film that gives us the opportunity to understand foals in a way we have never done before.

“At the same time, it gives the band the opportunity to do the same with themselves. It is a film that asks why we love music and why music is made and shows us the men behind the melodies. “