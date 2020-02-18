[foals-use-brit-awards-2020-acquire-to-simply-call-for-far-more-feminine-nominees]

Foals received their to start with BRIT Award tonight (February 18), employing their speech to get in touch with for far more female nominees.

The band, who past week picked up the NME Award for Most effective Live Act, took to the stage at The O2 in London to assert Best Team – when they echoed the common criticism at the BRITs lack of gender range among the acts nominated. Foals received against the all-male nominations of Coldplay, Bastille, Deliver Me The Horizon and D-Block Europe.

“Oh wow,” stated frontman Yannis Philippakis. “We did not see that coming. It is sort of strange being up listed here. Thank you so much to the BRITs for voting for us to gain. We’d like to thank our label for allowing us full inventive independence.”

Following going on to thank their management, staff and admirers, Yannis additional: “Hopefully up coming 12 months we’ll see some extra women of all ages in this category.”

Past week, the band applied their NME Awards 2020 gain to call for equivalent gender illustration at audio festivals.

Check out the total record of BRIT Awards 2020 winners here.

Foals’ gain comes soon after a prosperous calendar year that noticed them launch two albums with ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Component 1‘ and ‘Part 2‘.

On their ideas for new content, the band informed NME that the music they’re working on “sound like Jean-Michel Jarre and Led Zeppelin’s hot baby”.

Final night time also observed Foals enjoy their first gig of 2020, unveiling their new reside bassist with Jagwar Ma’s Jack Freeman joining them for all approaching exhibits.