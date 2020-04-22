Focus on cryptocurrency: Decentraland and Binance join forces against Covid-19

Two cryptography companies are showing that when you go virtual, you can do good to those who fight the Covid-19 pandemic on the front lines while living a somewhat normal, but virtual, life in lockdown.

We are talking about Decentraland and Binance, who have both joined forces to raise funds for Covid-19 rescue.

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, which uses its own virtual currency called MANA. It offers an online world where users can create and explore 3D creations, play and socialize, which is particularly tempting for people stuck at home and away from friends. Users can also purchase 3D virtual space within Decentraland called LAND, a non-fungible digital asset managed in an Ethereum smart contract.

Binance is the popular and finally most widely used stock exchange for cryptocurrency trading.

Now, both names are coming together to raise funds for medical supplies and healthcare organizations fighting the coronavirus epidemic. Users were able to donate their Ethereum (ETH) tokens to the joint initiative, mark #CryptoAgainstCOVID and receive a mask if the sum reached $ 10. Decentraland donated $ 10,000 to the cause and paid 100% of all donations in the first two days, up to $ 5,000.

Time to MANA Up

MANA fundamentals are on the rise among Decentraland’s efforts to help out during the crisis. The price increased by 7.5% in the same time frame.

Key Figures: MANA FCAS has increased 20 points (2.5%) since April 1, due to a 35 point increase (4.69%) in user activity and a 17 point increase (2.0% ) in the behavior of the developers. Market maturity remained stable over the same time period.

The street

Our analysis

At the center of Decentraland there is a strong and vibrant community of people who appreciate art, creativity and individuality. Together, they are building a virtual dreamland where anyone’s cause can exist and make an impact. The #CryptoAgainstCOVID campaign is a testament to the fact that this community aims to build a better world not only online, but also in real life. Users seem willing to join Decentraland’s efforts and would be willing to support a good cause, as well as show their association with the project by wearing or even collecting these masks.

It is also worth considering how Decentraland has found many ways to challenge the coronavirus blockade and keep its economy running. Indeed, it could be argued that the pandemic benefited the project by inviting users to continue living normally, only virtually. Since the platform is owned by its users, anyone can go and host a party or virtual meeting. Decentraland hosted the Coinfest Conference on March 31, which was initially scheduled to take place in various locations around the world and, more recently, the team launched a cryptographic art gallery to show winning works.

Decentraland also uses blockchain technology to create a fully decentralized and open market where users can buy and sell parcels of LAND in themed districts, as well as accessories, clothes and names for their avatar, all by burning the MANA ERC-20 token. to acquire mushroom LAND ERC721 non-token.

