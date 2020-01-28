folk legend Shirley Collins announces special live show with Brian Catling and Matthew Shaw

SHIRLEY COLLINS | BRIAN CATLING MATTHEW SHAW

CHARLESTON, May 2020

2 & 3May,

Garden and soundscape open from 18:00, 19:30 start

14+ under 16 years old are accompanied

Please note that the gardens only offer limited capacity. Those who want to walk around the grounds can wait for the previous group to leave the gardens.

Card holders can also visit Charleston Galleries and cafe The Threshing Barn serves food and drinks for the show.

CHARLESTON Garden and hay barn

Charleston, Firle, Lewes BN8 6LL

£ 25 / £ 29 plus reservation fee

Tickets available via the website of Charleston

Announced 28-01-20 10 am

Offer 30-01-20 10:00

“Voices are never as beautiful as when dusk almost hides the body, and they seem to come from nowhere with a tone of intimacy that is rarely heard during the day.” Virginia Woolf “Night and Day”

Lodestar in 2018 was a revival of one of the most important voices of folk music. Now the journey continues while Shirley Collins makes a pilgrimage to the heart of the landscape that feeds her work. Performing again with the Lodestar band, Shirley sings songs of love and songs of the country in these most beautiful and extraordinary places.

The evening is a collaboration with old friend, artist, writer and performer Brian Catling and the acclaimed sound artist Matthew Shaw. They present CROWLINK, an immersive soundscape and site-specific performance on the Charleston site; the national meeting place of the Bloomsbury group. Original poetry by Catling and traditional songs by Collins are interwoven with field recordings by Matthew Shaw. You are invited to make your way through the gardens and lose yourself in a landscape of song and voice.

CROWLINK is convinced of that most surprisingly original imagination and culminates in a performance by Catling in response to the intense creativity of the place.

About Charleston:

Charleston is a home, a garden, and an art gallery in the spectacular South Downs National Park. From 1916 it was home to artists Vanessa Bell and Duncan Grant, two of the most radical and influential British artists of the twentieth century.

Bell and Grant were both members of the Bloomsbury group and their home and garden became the mansion and meeting place of some of the most pioneering artists, writers and thinkers of the twentieth century – people who rejected the status quo and new ways of living and work up. Regular visitors included Virginia Woolf, E.M. Forsters, John Maynard Keynes, Roger Fry, Clive Bell and Lytton Strachey. Today, Charleston remains a place of creativity, discussion and debate, with a year-round program of exhibitions, festivals and events with prominent contemporary artists, writers, artists and thinkers.

About the artists:

Shirley Collins

“Shirley Collins is without a doubt one of the greatest cultural treasures in England,” Billy Bragg

“Shirley is a time traveler, a channel for essential human pains, one of the greatest artists who has ever lived and yet is extremely modest” Stewart Lee

“Fifty years ago when she last performed live in The Roundhouse alongside her deceased sister Dolly, Folks grande dame Shirley Collins makes a triumphant return, apparently nothing lost in the art of grim story telling in previous years.” Folk Radio January 2019

A performance of relentless and revealing intimacy: Guardian ****

Brian Catling

“Brian Catling is just a genius. His writing is so extraordinary that it hurts, it makes me realize how little imagination I have. “Terry Gilliam

“I’m glad I have the book as a companion on my own dark quest.” – Tom is waiting

“There aren’t many books that rearrange the molecules of your being and turn your eyes inside out. The Vorrh, this post-traumatic testament of Saturnine, is one of them. A genius work. “- Iain Sinclair

Matthew Shaw

“A beautifully modest, fragile affair. Enchanting and addictive. “The Times

“Shaw conjures up the ghostly afterimage of ritual song forms and brings them back together as clear, vengeful forms that animate certain landscapes” David Keenan

“His multi-level music is compelling and captures the” genius loci “or spirit of place with awesome sensitivity.” Gary Cook, The Ecologist

