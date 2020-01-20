Folk singer David Olney dies on stage during a performance at the 30A Songwriters Festival in Florida

Folk singer-songwriter David Olney died Saturday after an apparent heart attack during a performance in Florida, according to a statement on his website. He was 71 years old.

Amy Rigby, who was also on stage with Olney at the 30A Songwriters Festival, shared her passage on Facebook saying:

“Olney was in the middle of his third song when he stopped, apologized and closed his eyes,” wrote Rigby. “Scott Miller had the presence of mind to say that we had to bring him back to life. The doctors in the audience and the people at 30A were all working so hard to bring him in.”

Olney’s website describes him as a key member of the Nashville music community. He moved to Nashville after studying English at the University of North Carolina.

The website says that his music has been recorded by other notable musicians such as Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris.

Olney is survived by his wife and two children, the statement said.

