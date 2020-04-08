Folk singer-songwriter John Prine died at the age of 73

John Prine died Tuesday at the age of 73 as a singer-songwriter who explored the broken hearts, resentment, and absurdities of everyday life, including Angel From Montgomery, Sam Stone, and Hello In There. To AP communication.

His family has announced that his death was due to a complication from the coronavirus. He died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN and was hospitalized last month.

Earlier this year, Pryne, who won the lifetime achievement of Grammy, sang the lyrics of the conversation in a dilapidated voice in a difficult life, especially after her jaw collapsed due to throat cancer.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

He joked often and groped for guitar, so people thought he was inventing a new style. However, his heartfelt heart, attention to detail and sharp and surreal humor have brought the highest praise from classmates such as Bob Dylan and Chris Crisferson, as well as young stars such as Jason Isbel and Casey Massgraves. Was. he.

John Prine will perform at the Lyman Auditorium 2018 Americana Music Honor Awards on September 12, 2018 in Nashville, TN.

Getty

In 2017, Rolling Stone declared him “Mark Twain of American songwriting.”

Prine began playing in Maywood, Illinois as a young military veteran who invented a song to fight boredom while delivering US mail. He and his friend, folk singer Steve Goodman, still heard the rising star Christopherson singing in Chicago overnight, and when they invited them to share a stage in New, still in Old Town School. I was honing my skills with of folk music. York city. Late film critic Roger Evert, along with the Chicago Sun Times, saw one of his shows and declared him “an extraordinary new composer.”

Suddenly noticed by America’s most popular folk, rock and country singers, Prine signed an agreement with Atlantic Records and released his first album in 1971.

“I was really crazy about writing characters, names,” he recalls in a January 2016 public TV interview posted on his website about his long career.

“You just sit and look around. You don’t have to make up for anything. Rather than simply explaining what is going on, if you don’t want to overexplain something, Make room for it, or have your listeners fill in their experiences and get involved. “

He was one of many people advertised as “New Dylan” and one of the few people who got over it and found their way.

“I try to look through someone’s eyes,” he told Evert in 1970. “Samstone” tracks the decline of drug-addicted veterans in the eyes of girls. “Donald and Lydia” tells that shy soldiers and girls in small towns are in vain for “love hidden in their hearts.”

“He writes beautiful songs,” Dylan once told MTV producer Bill Flanagan. “I remember when Chris Christopherson first brought him to the scene. Samstone, soldiers, junky daddy, and Donald and Lydia fell in love with people 10 miles away. Couldn’t write it. “

Prien’s prank shone in a song like “Illegal smile.” He swore it not about marijuana. “Spanish Pipedream,” a topless waitress said, “I’m wearing something.” And in “Dear Abbey”, Imagine Prine tired of an advice columnist with a twist and hypochondria.

Although Plein did not have significant commercial success, he played for over forty years and often sold his records in appearances in clubs that taught emerging and bluegrass musicians.

“I felt like meeting people, cleaning their carpet, and selling them records,” he joked in a 1995 Associated Press interview.

Many others have adopted his song. Bonnie Raid made a signature song from “Angel of Montgomery” about the cramped dream of a lonely housewife and played it at the 2020 Grammies ceremony. Bette Midler has recorded the “Hello”. Prine wrote “Unmarried Father” for Tammy Winnett and “Love is Rolling” for Don Williams.

Others who have covered Prine’s music include Joan Baez, Johnny Cash, John Denver, Everly Brothers, Carly Simon, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Nora Jones, and Old Crow Medicine. Show included.

Prine himself regarded Dylan and cash as important influences, and the duet on Dylan’s country rock album Nashville Skyline became a bridge between folk and country that made him feel his place in contemporary music. Was. Growing up mainly in Maywood, he spent the summer in Paradise, Kentucky, was very familiar with the family roots and called himself “Pure Kentucky.”

Prine preferred songs about emotions over topical music, but he sometimes responded to the headline of the day. Prine’s parents have moved from paradise to a suburb of Chicago. Paradise is a coal town devastated by open pit mining that influenced one of his most innovative protests, Paradise. It appeared on his first album, criticizing what he saw as fake patriotism surrounding the Vietnam War, “The decal of your flag won’t take you to heaven anymore.”

A few years later, when President George W. Bush dispatched soldiers to war, Prien sang a song for it. “A man is not a man,” wrote: “You feel your freedom, and the world is your back, a Texas cowboy starts his own war in Iraq.”

Prine’s uncontrollable charisma made him natural for the film. He starred in John Mellencamp’s film “Falling From Grace” and Billy Bob Thornton’s “Daddy and Them”. His other Grammy Awards included best contemporary folk recordings for the 1991 album “The Missing Years” and guest vocalists such as Raitt, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and Phil Everly. In 2004, he won the Best Traditional Folk Album for “Beautiful Dreamer”.

Prine was ill and did not stop him from playing or recording. In 2013, long after the throat cancer survived, he was diagnosed with an irrelevant and operable form of lung cancer, but then rebounded and often shared the stage with DeMent and other young artists. In the playful song “When I Get to Heaven” of the 2018 album “The Tree of Forgiveness”, he vowed that there would be every last laugh.

When you reach heaven, wave the hand of God

Thank him for a blessing that one man could not stand

Then I’m going to get a guitar and start a rock and roll band

Check in to Swell Hotel. Isn’t the afterlife spectacular?

. [TagsToTranslate] Cause of death