[folks-won’t-throw-you-under-the-bus-if-you-are-capable-to-use-‘kuse-ni’-effectively]

Gakusei no kuse ni, sugoi supōtsu kā de shukkin shite-iru yo. (Regardless of staying a college student he’s been coming to perform in a definitely nice sports motor vehicle.)

Condition 1: Two work colleagues are gossiping about a new part-time employee.

三田： 先週入ったバイトの石田くん、学生のくせに、すごいスポーツカーで出勤しているよ。

グレイ： うん、知っている。会社の向かいのデパートに駐車しているそうだけど、すごくお金がかかるよね。

Mita: Senshū haitta baito no Ishida-kun, gakusei no kuse ni, sugoi supōtsu kā de shukkin shite-iru yo.

Gurei: Un, shitte-iru. Kaisha no mukai no depāto ni chūsha shite-iru sō da kedo, sugoku o-kane ga kakaru yo ne.

Mita: Ishida, the section-timer who joined (our business) final week, despite becoming a university student he’s been coming to function in a seriously good sports activities auto.

Gray: Yeah, I know. I heard he parks it at the office retail store parking lot across the road from our firm, it ought to cost a whole lot of dollars.

The pattern Xくせに、Y (irrespective of X, Y) is made up of the noun くせ, which can necessarily mean “bad pattern,” and the particle に. In this composition, “X” is the noun-modifying form of a noun, adjective or verb, and “Y” is a phrase or clause that is contradictory to “X.” The sample expresses the speaker’s feeling of reproach or blame toward anyone, or for when they discuss sick of an individual. The essential sample in Condition one implies that Mr. Mita feels the component-timer, Ishida, who is a student, shouldn’t be driving such an high priced motor vehicle. くせに can be translated as “despite,” “even though” or “yet.”

元気(げんき)なくせに、病気(びょうき)のふりをしている。 (He feels well and nevertheless he’s pretending to be sick.)

暇(ひま)なくせに忙(いそが)しいふりをしている。 (Whilst she has cost-free time, she’s pretending to be active.)

くせに can be replaced by のに, but くせに has a much better implication of reproach.

知(し)っているのに知らないふりをしている。 (She pretends she doesn’t know even although she does.)

Scenario 2: Mrs. Okubo’s niece, Rina, visits her with her small youngsters and complains about her partner.

里奈： うちの夫は、何も手伝わないくせに、文句ばかり言うの。ご飯がかたいとか、部屋が汚いとか…。

大久保： あら、若いのにめずらしいわね。私たちの時代は、みんなそんなものだったけど。

Rina: Uchi no otto wa, nani mo tetsudawanai kuse ni, monku bakari iu no. Gohan ga katai toka, heya ga kitanai toka ….

Okubo: Ara, wakai noni mezurashii wa ne. Watashi-tachi no jidai wa, minna sonna mono datta kedo.

Rina: My husband, he complains all the time even while he does very little to enable. The rice is really hard, our location is dirty and so on….

Okubo: What, he’s young though, which is scarce. In our era, every person was like that.

In Condition two, Rina is complaining about her husband, using the Xくせに、Y sample. Right here, “X” (何も手伝わない) is a verb-phrase that makes use of the adverse kind of the verb 手伝(てつだ)う (to aid).

何(なに)もしないくせに人(ひと)の批判(ひはん)ばかりする。 (He complains a good deal about others even nevertheless he does nothing at all about it.)

Bonus Dialogue: When Takako passes by her elder brother, Mitsuo’s, room, she places him enjoying video video games.

たか子(こ): お兄(にい)ちゃん、またゲーム？先(さき)に勉強(べんきょう)しないと、またお母(かあ)さんが怒(おこ)るよ。

光男(みつお): うるさいな。たか子、妹(いもうと)のくせに生意気(なまいき)だ。

たか子： だって、お兄ちゃんがゲームばっかりしていると、お母さんがイライラして、私(わたし)にいろいろ手伝わせるんだもの。迷惑(めいわく)だよ。

光男： 母さんの手伝いをすることも、人生(じんせい)の大事(だいじ)な時間(じかん)だよ。がんばれ。

たか子： お兄ちゃんは、自分(じぶん)は全然(ぜんぜん)手伝わないくせに、いつもそんなことばかり言(い)う。

光男： 母さんの手伝いなら、よくやっているよ。

たか子： え？何を？

光男： 母さんはパソコンで困(こま)ったことがあると、急(きゅう)に優(やさ)しい声(こえ)で助(たす)けを求(もと)めてくるんだ。

たか子： あ、やっぱりパソコンなんだ…。

Takako: Oh, you’re participating in video games all over again, brother? If you do not review initial, Mother will get angry once more.

Mitsuo: Shut up. Takako, you are cheeky even nevertheless you are my more youthful sister.

Takako: But when you’re just playing games, Mother will get irritated and will make me aid her instead. It is irritating.

Mitsuo: Helping Mother is also an vital aspect of your existence. Do your best!

Takako: You usually say those types of things, even although you really don’t assist Mom at all.

Mitsuo: I aid Mom rather usually.

Takako: Huh? How?

Mitsuo: When Mother has a problem with her computer system, she’ll suddenly check with me for aid in that gentle voice of hers.

Takako: Oh, I knew it. Usually with the computer…